Anti-Terror Agency Charges Canada-Based Khalistani Terrorist, His 3 Aides

The probe agency had arrested Maur and Rajpura on November 23, 2023 (Representational)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge sheet against Canada-based pro-Khalistani terrorist Arshdeep Singh and three of his aides for being part of a conspiracy to unleash terror attacks in various parts of Punjab and Delhi, the agency Tuesday said.

The action marks a big leap in NIA's efforts to destroy sleeper cells operated by Singh alias Arsh Dala to unleash terrorist attacks in various parts of Punjab and Delhi, it said.

"Canada-based Arshdeep Singh alias Arsh Dala and his Indian agents Harjeet Singh alias Harry Maur, Ravinder Singh alias Rajvinder Singh alias Harry Rajpura, and Rajeev Kumar alias Sheela have been charge sheeted before the NIA Special Court, New Delhi (on Monday)," said the statement issued by the anti-terror agency.

The three aides were running a major terror gangster syndicate in India on the directions of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) terrorist Dala.

Accused Maur and Rajpura were operating as sleeper cells and were being harboured by Rajeev Kumar, and the trio had planned to carry out a series of terror attacks on Dala's directions and with funds received from him, the NIA said.

While Maur and Rajpura were the gang's shooters and had the mandate of executing targeted killings, Rajeev Kumar alias Sheela was receiving funding from Arsh Dala for harbouring Harry Maur and Harry Rajpura, the statement said.

NIA investigations have further revealed that Kumar was also providing logistics support and arranging weapons for the other two on the instructions of Dala.

The probe agency had arrested Maur and Rajpura on November 23, 2023 and Kumar on January 12, 2024.

"Investigations are continuing to destroy the entire terrorist-gangster syndicate," the NIA added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)