Telangana Girl Opened Fridge. A King Cobra Inside

Offbeat | Reported by , Edited by | Updated: April 13, 2017 19:56 IST
A king cobra was found inside a refrigerator inside a home in Telangana

Hyderabad, Telangana:  With temperatures climbing 40 to 42 degrees in several parts of Telangana, it is so hot you would want to coil up inside the refrigerator to cool off. That is precisely what a snake did in Sircilla town that was feeling the heat. A 4-foot-long king cobra got inside a house in Sanjeevaiah Nagar on Tuesday and decided to chill inside the cool interiors of a fridge.

The owner's daughter who opened the fridge to get some cold water screamed in shock to see the reptile sitting inside. A snake-catcher was called for help who pulled the snake out of the fridge and carried it away in a box.

A similar incident happened in Cape Town earlier this week when a shopper was horrified to find a python comfortably resting in the chiller section of a supermarket fridge.
 
snake inside refrigerator

A 12-foot-long python was found inside a supermarket fridge in Cape Town

The woman was getting some curd from the fridge when she accidentally pulled out the 12-foot python. The cold-blooded creature was apparently almost in hibernation state due to the cold temperatures.

