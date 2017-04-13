Telangana Girl Opened Fridge. A King Cobra Inside

The owner's daughter who opened the fridge to get some cold water screamed in shock to see the reptile sitting inside. A snake-catcher was called for help who pulled the snake out of the fridge and carried it away in a box.
A similar incident happened in Cape Town earlier this week when a shopper was horrified to find a python comfortably resting in the chiller section of a supermarket fridge.
The woman was getting some curd from the fridge when she accidentally pulled out the 12-foot python. The cold-blooded creature was apparently almost in hibernation state due to the cold temperatures.