3 Killed As Speeding Motorcycle Rams Tree In Chhattisgarh: Police

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem to a hospital, police said (Representational)

Three people were killed when their speeding motorcycle rammed into a tree in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district, police said on Sunday.

The accident occurred near Karrahan village under the Lailunga police station limits on Saturday night, an official said.

The victims, Khule Paikra and Vijay Sanwra, both aged 18, and Laxman Chauhan (22), were heading to Gerupani village to attend a wedding, he said.

Mr Paikra, who was riding the two-wheeler, lost control and rammed into a tree, the official said.

The trio were killed on the spot, he said, adding that the victims were residents of Subra village in the district.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem to a hospital in Lailunga, and a case has been registered, the official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)