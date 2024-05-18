Advertisement
TS CPGET 2024: Registrations To Soon Begin For Telangana Post Graduate Entrance Test

The registration deadline without any late fee is June 17.

New Delhi:

Telangana State Council for Higher Education will begin with the registration process for the Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Test (TS CPGET) 2024. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to submit their applications through the official website - cpget.tsche.ac.in. The registration deadline without any late fee is June 17.

The deadline for the submission of CPGET 2024 application form with late fee of Rs 500 is June 25, 2024, while the deadline with late fee of Rs 2,000 is June 30, 2024. CPGET entrance exam will be tentatively held on July 5, 2024. 

The exam will be held across multiple cities. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to take admissions in postgraduate as well as postgraduate diploma courses through the CPGET entrance exam. 

Once the exam is conducted, Osmania University will release the provisional answer key and question paper of CPGET 2024 at the official website. After the release of the provisional answer key, candidates will be able to raise objection against any discrepancy in the answer key. The final answer key for CPGET is released after the provisional answer key.

Through the provisional preliminary CPGET answer key, aspirants will be able to check their marked answers in the CPGET exam and calculate their expected marks.

The exam is conducted annually by Osmania University to provide admission to students in postgraduate courses in Telangana state government universities.

The entrance exam was previously called OUCET (Osmania University Common Entrance Test), but now it is recognised as CPGET.

