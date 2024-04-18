X User Says He's Spending $5,000 To Get To Wife's Friend's Wedding, Sparks Discussion

The post garnered more than 6.5 million views. (Representative pic)

A doctor in the United States has sparked discussion online about exorbitant costs associated with attending weddings. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Sravan Panuganti wrote that approximately $5,000 (Rs 4.18 lakh) was spent on his wife's friend's destination wedding. He said that his wife was a bridesmaid at her friend's wedding. In the comments section, he also shared that the post was a part of his "grand plan" to get uninvited to the wedding.

In the X post, the doctor detailed the expenses. "Wife is a bridesmaid in friends destination wedding, $2k to attend bachelorette party, $1500 for bridal shower, another couple hundred for a dress, spending around $5K as a fam to get to wedding," he wrote.

Dr Panuganti also expressed his frustration at the financial burden placed on the attendees. "Terrible thing to do to your friends, should really make your worst enemies do this," he said.

Dr Panuganti shared the post on Wednesday. since then it has garnered more than 6.5 million views. The post also triggered a ton of reactions from X users. While some suggested that he could simply decline the invitation to such weddings, others called for more consideration from couples when planning weddings.

"Decline to attend, but say you'll putting an amount in a rainy day ETF/trust something something accessible to whichever side youre friends with - for the inevitable dissolution of marriage. stay toxic," commented one user. "That's a bit much. Would would respectfully decline," suggested another.

"Love that you're posting on here," jokingly wrote another. To this, Dr Panuganti said, "Part of my grand plan for this to go viral and get uninvited".

"I would totally pass on that myself. Seems like a lot of money to spend on someone else's party...but maybe that's just me," commented one user.

"You're a doctor. My husband is a lawyer. He wouldn't blink an eye if I wanted to participate in the fun of a destination wedding. There's more to do than the wedding festivities. You don't want to go? Stay home. The $2500 of her share would be more fun than being with a grump," expressed a user.

"Damn!! That's about what we spent for our entire wedding week back in 2012. So there's no way I'd wanna spend that kind of money to go to someone else's wedding (perhaps unless I was independently wealthy)" shared one user.