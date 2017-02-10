IndiGo Passenger Opens Emergency Chute At Mumbai Airport, 1 Injured

Highlights Passenger opened the emergency door of the plane just before take-off IndiGo flight was headed to Chandigarh from Mumbai A police complaint has been filed against the passenger

A passenger of an IndiGo flight opened an emergency exit of the plane just before take-off at the Mumbai airport this morning, sparking a security scare. The person sitting next to him was injured.An FIR or police complaint has been filed against the passenger and he has been accused of a "major security breach" on the Mumbai-Chandigarh flight.The plane was taxiing on the runway around 11 am when the passenger on the seat 12-C reportedly forced open the emergency door, rolling out the inflated chutes meant for quick evacuations. The crew immediately informed the pilot."In this process, a co-passenger seated on 12A received bruises," IndiGo said in a statement. "Taking a precautionary measure, the captain immediately informed the ground staff about the situation on board and instructed the team to arrange for medical assistance and other necessary action," said the airline.The flight, with close to 176 passengers on board, was held up for nearly two hours. The pilot made an announcement after the incident and switched off the engine, according to the airline.The passenger was handed over to the security staff and the Central Industrial Security Force, which looks after airport security."Any untoward behavior which compromises the safety of our passengers, crew or the aircraft is of serious concern to us. IndiGo has filed the FIR against this passenger. This matter is now with the local authorities," the airline said.IndiGo, a budget airline headquartered in Gurgaon, is one of the most successful private carriers in India.