Property Dealer Shot Dead By Nephew In UP's Ghaziabad: Cops

The victim's son Sagar Mavi lodged an FIR against 17 persons. (Representational)

A 55-year-old property dealer was allegedly shot dead by his nephew and his accomplices here, policed said on Sunday.

The victims nephew is on the run while his family members have been arrested, they added.

According to the police, the incident took place in the Loni Border police station area on Saturday night when the group of persons allegedly opened fire on Vikram Mavi in which he suffered bullet injuries in his stomach and chest.

Mavi was rushed to GTB hospital in Delhi where the doctors declared him dead, they said.

The victim's son Sagar Mavi lodged an FIR against 17 persons, including the main accused Pawan Bhati, Deputy Commissioner of Police Vivek Chandra Yadav said.

Bhati is the nephew of Vikram Mavi, Yadav said.

Both the property dealer and his nephew had previous criminal history and were booked in five cases each.

Sagar in his FIR stated that on May 5, Bhati, along with other family members, had allegedly attacked Vikram with sharp-edged weapons.

"Last night my father and I were going back home around 9 pm from our office in Prem Nagar colony to Teela Shahbajpur village in Loni Border area when Bhati along with accomplices attacked us, during which I suffered injury. I somehow escaped and my father was attacked with sharp-edged weapons and was shot four times." The police have arrested Bhati's father, mother and wife and one other man who was involved in the killing, DCP Yadav said, adding that police teams are trying to nab the main offender and other accused.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)