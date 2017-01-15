Collapse
Bengal BJP Vice President Jay Prakash Majumdar Arrested For Allegedly Cheating Job Seekers

Kolkata | Written by | Updated: January 15, 2017 00:49 IST
Kolkata:  West Bengal BJP Vice-President Jay Prakash Majumdar was arrested on Saturday for allegedly cheating job seekers. Mr Majumdar has been booked for cheating, criminal breach of trust and intimidation under sections 420, 506 and 406.

According to the complainant, Mr Majumdar allegedly took over Rs 7 lakh from examinees of Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) for primary sections with the promise of giving them jobs. The complaint was registered six months ago.

The BJP leader was interrogated for several hours on Saturday at the Bidhannager North Police Station. He was arrested in the evening.

However, later in the evening, Jay Prakash Majumdar tweeted that the complaint was false.Jay Prakash Majumdar was earlier a member of Congress. Mr Majumdar had shifted loyalties to the BJP in September 2014. These allegations date back to his Congress days.

A complaint was lodged at the Bidhannagar North Police Station in August last year by a man named Arup Ratan Roy. The complainant had alleged that he was threatened when he tried to recover the money.

Reacting to Mr Majumdar's arrest, a senior BJP leader said, "Mamata Banerjee is trying to show that because CBI has arrested her leader we can arrest BJP leaders too. This arrest is political."

Trending

