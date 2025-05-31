Staff Selection Commission (SSC) GD Constable Result Out Soon, Details Here

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. The SSC GD result 2025 will be declared along with the cut-off marks. The SSC GD constable exam was held from February 4 to February 25, 2025 SSC GD 2025 exam aims to fill a total of 53,690 seats

SSC GD Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the result for General Duty (GD) constable soon. Once declared, candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check their result on the official website, ssc.gov.in. The result will be declared along with the cut-off marks and merit list.

The SSC GD constable exam was held from February 4 to February 25, 2025 in Computer-Based format.

SSC GD Constable Result 2025: How To Check Your Result And Cut-Off marks?

Visit the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in.

Click on the "Result" tab on the homepage.

Select the "Constable-GD" option under exam category.

Click on the link titled "SSC GD Constable Exam Result 2025".

The result PDF will open with roll numbers of shortlisted candidates and cut-off details.

Download the file for future reference.

SSC GD Constable Result 2025: Various Posts

SSC GD 2025 exam aims to fill a total of 53,690 seats across various paramilitary forces including:

Narcotics Control Bureau (Sepoy)

Assam Rifles (Rifleman GD)

Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF)

Special Security Force (SSF)

SSC GD Constable Result 2025: After Result Process

After clearing the Computer-Based Examination (CBE) for the post of SSC GD Constable, candidates will proceed to the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) / Physical Standard Test (PST) and medical examination.

Candidates who qualify all the three examinations will be considered eligible for the post of SSC GD Constable.

