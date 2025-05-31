7 Ajit Pawar MLAs In Nagaland Join Ruling Party, Give Neiphiu Rio Absolute Majority

All seven NCP MLAs in Nagaland joined the ruling NDPP on Saturday, giving the CM Neiphiu Rio-led party an absolute majority in the 60-member assembly.

With this merger, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party's (NDPP) tally increased from 25 to 32.

The NCP's Nagaland unit had sided with the Ajit Pawar-led faction after the party split.

NCP emerged as the third-largest party in the state in the 2023 assembly elections, after the NDPP and its ally BJP, which won 12 seats.

According to an order issued by Speaker Sharingain Longkumer, the seven MLAs presented themselves and submitted formal letters, stating their decision to merge with the NDPP.

These MLAs are Namri Nchang of Tening, Picto Shohe of Atoizu, Y Mhonbemo Humtsoe of Wokha Town, Y Mankhao Konyak of Mon Town, A Pongshi Phom of Longleng, P Longon of Noklak, and S Toiho Yeptho of Suruhoto.

The speaker noted that the merger met the constitutional requirement under the Tenth Schedule.

In line with the Members of Nagaland Legislative Assembly (Disqualification on Ground of Defection) Rules, 2019, the speaker approved the merger and directed the assembly secretariat to update party affiliation records accordingly, the order said.

The NCP MLAs were supporting the NDPP-BJP government just like the other smaller parties, as there is no opposition in the state assembly.

Addressing a press conference, state minister KG Kenye said, "This evening, the seven NCP MLAs submitted their merger application to the speaker, who has graciously accepted it. With this, the NDPP's strength in the 14th Nagaland Legislative Assembly rises from 25 to 32 members." He emphasised that the NDPP's increased strength will further reinforce the leadership of Chief Minister Rio and help the government serve the people more effectively.

"This development strengthens the hands of our CM and the functioning of the government," said Kenye, who is also the government spokesperson.

Asked how this merger could impact seat-sharing arrangements within the ruling alliance, he stressed that "no permanent formula exists".

"Every election brings its own dynamics, and accordingly, arrangements, including seat-sharing, may need to be re-evaluated," he said.

On the possibility of a cabinet reshuffle, the minister said, "That prerogative lies solely with the CM. We hope to meet him soon, and such questions are best posed to him directly." Kenye said that while the NCP is a national party, its broad-based agenda may not fully align with the state-centric needs of Nagaland.

"Being part of a national party, they are often bound by nationwide priorities, limiting their ability to focus on local issues. In contrast, the NDPP, though national in outlook, remains deeply rooted as a regional party with a strong commitment to local interests," he said.

The leadership of CM Rio and the overall direction of the present government played a significant role in attracting the MLAs, he added.

NCP leaders in the state and the MLAs who switched sides could not be reached for a comment.

Apart from 32 NDPP and 12 BJP MLAs, the state assembly has five NPP legislators, two members each of the LJP (Ram Vilas), Naga People's Front and RPI (Athawale), a JD(U) MLA and four Independents.

