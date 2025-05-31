Woman Lists Responsibilities Of Married Women In India, Asks "What's My Benefit In This?"

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. A woman’s online post questions the benefits of marriage for women in India. She highlights her current unmarried lifestyle as comfortable and independent. Concerns about additional household responsibilities post-marriage are raised.

A woman has sparked a discussion online after asking social media users about the benefits of marriage, especially for women in India. In her post, the anonymous user listed a few benefits of an unmarried woman. "Suppose I'm earning. If I'm unmarried, I wake up with a cup of chai (tea) made by my mom, eat breakfast and get ready. Do office work all day and then chill," she wrote. However, she went on to say that if she gets married, she will be burdened with cooking, laundry, etc., not just for herself but for the rest of the family too.

"Some people say if you are earning, you can hire a maid for cooking and cleaning, but that will also come out from my salary. So by the math, either the boy's family get a maid from me doing housework or my salary. What is my benefit in all this?" she asked a Reddit user, adding, "Only my comfort and salary are being reduced because I have to live with strangers. Am I missing something?"

The post has gone viral, with many users sharing their experiences and suggestions. Some users also listed a few benefits of getting married, while others agreed with the "spot-on assessment".

"Just specify before getting married that you want to live separately. People who are not okay with that will not go ahead with the talks. Those who are, will. And if you live separately with your partner, and both of you earn, then you can share the household chores and also have the benefits of a dual income. Win-win situation," suggested one user.

"It depends on the type of marriage. If you are stuck working at office and coming home to do all the chores alone without a supportive partner ( which is true for many women in this society) then marriage doesn't really have any substantial benefits for women... If ,however, you have a supportive partner and share duties then marriage is a beautiful arrangement where you get companionship and a support system that's solid," commented another.

"Don't believe all this happy ending replies. You are spot on correct with your assessment. It is tremendous torture for working women who are married, living with in-laws. Their cries are silent, and most of the time, unheard. The peace that comes with singledom is irreplaceable," wrote a third user.

"Agree with you OP, i am happily single, i have a cook, so my mom doesn't have to, I have same thoughts, I have an amazing life without having the accountability of a man child, man drama, i don't have to put up with people who aren't my blood relatives and life's exactly as I want it, And everyone have their own definition of happiness if you are happy that's enough," said another.

"Marriage doesn't benefit women. Living with the in-laws after marriage is the worst, it's better to not get married. However, if you get married to someone you love, live alone just as husband and wife, without the in-laws, you'll get an amazing companion whom you can spend the rest of your life with," suggested one user.