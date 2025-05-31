World No Tobacco Day 2025: Date, History, Theme And All You Need To Know

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. World No Tobacco Day is observed annually on May 31 to raise awareness. Tobacco use contributes to over eight million deaths globally each year. The 2025 theme focuses on exposing industry tactics that attract users.

World No Tobacco Day 2025: To draw global attention to the tobacco epidemic and the preventable deaths and diseases it causes, World No Tobacco Day is observed every year on May 31. Tobacco products expose users to cancer-causing chemicals and despite being extremely harmful, the product is consumed worldwide. As per official data, tobacco kills more than 8 million people each year, including an estimated 1.3 million non-smokers who are exposed to second-hand smoke.

History of World No Tobacco Day

World No Tobacco Day was first incorporated in 1987 by the member states of the World Health Organization (WHO). The World Health Assembly passed Resolution WHA40.38, calling for April 7, 1988 to be a "a world no-smoking day." In 1988, Resolution WHA42.19 was passed, calling for the celebration of World No Tobacco Day, every year on May 31.

Theme of World No Tobacco Day

This year's theme for World No Tobacco Day is: "Unmasking the Appeal: Exposing Industry Tactics on Tobacco and Nicotine Products,” which aims to focus on exposing the tactics that the tobacco and nicotine enterprises employ to make their harmful products seem attractive.

WHO has focused its attention on flavoured tobacco products that companies have been selling to children. As per the UN agency, flavours are often cited as the number one reason for initiation of nicotine and tobacco product use.

“Flavours are fuelling a new wave of addiction, and should be banned,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of WHO.

“They undermine decades of progress in tobacco control. Without bold action, the global tobacco epidemic, already killing around 8 million people each year, will continue to be driven by addiction dressed up with appealing flavours.”

Significance of World No Tobacco Day

With tobacco responsible for millions of deaths every year and causing health issues to a significantly larger population, the day is a stark reminder that there is a long battle against the harmful product. Raising awareness helps individuals understand the consequences of using tobacco products and empowers them to make informed decisions.

The day also highlights the work done by health organisations and helps them push for stricter and stronger tobacco control policies. To those addicted to tobacco, the day is a reminder that the best time to quit the product is today,