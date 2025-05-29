World No Tobacco Day 2025: Theme, Significance, History- All You Need To Know

World No Tobacco Day is observed annually on May 31st. This global initiative, led by the World Health Organization (WHO), aims to raise awareness about the harmful effects of tobacco use. It also promotes comprehensive measures to curtail tobacco consumption globally. The day also encourages individuals, communities, and governments to take steps towards a tobacco-free world.

World No Tobacco Day 2025 theme

The theme for World No Tobacco Day 2025 is 'Bright products. Dark intentions. Unmasking the Appeal' which focuses on highlighting the hidden dangers of tobacco products that come in appealing flavours and packaging.

"Shameless manipulation of our children, for industry profit. Every day, tobacco and nicotine industries use carefully engineered products and deceptive tactics to hook a new generation of users and keep existing ones. Keep the industry out," mentions the WHO website.

Significance of World No Tobacco Day

Tobacco consumption is one of the leading causes of preventable deaths worldwide. Raising awareness helps individuals understand the consequences of using tobacco products and empowers them to make informed decisions.

It also provides a platform for health organizations and advocates to push for stronger tobacco control policies.

World No Tobacco Day also aims to provide resources and support those who want to quit smoking.

The harmful effects of tobacco

1. Cancer

Tobacco use is one of the leading causes of various cancers, especially lung cancer. It can also cause oral, throat, esophageal, bladder, and pancreatic cancers.

2. Respiratory issues

Tobacco use can contribute to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), emphysema, and chronic bronchitis.

3. Cardiovascular disease

Smoking can be detrimental to your heart health. It increases the risk of heart attack and stroke by damaging blood vessels and heart function.

4. Secondhand smoke

Non-smokers exposed to secondhand smoke also face significant health risks, including heart disease, lung cancer, and respiratory infections.

5. Pregnancy complications

Tobacco use during pregnancy increases the risk of miscarriage, preterm birth, low birth weight, and developmental issues in children. Exposure to secondhand smoke during pregnancy also increases the risk of several complications.

World No Tobacco Day was established in 1987 to draw global attention to the tobacco epidemic and the preventable death and disease it causes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.