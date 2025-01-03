Advertisement
Man Allegedly Involved In Killing Of BJP Leader In Bengal Arrested In Pune

The agency said Mohan Mondal was caught by the NIA on Thursday in connection with the May 2023 case. Bhunia was kidnapped and killed in Goramahal village in Moyna, Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal, it said.

The NIA registered the case after taking over the investigation from local police. (Representational)
New Delhi:

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested from Maharashtra's Pune a person allegedly involved in the killing of BJP leader Bijoy Krishna Bhunia in West Bengal, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

The agency said Mohan Mondal was caught by the NIA on Thursday in connection with the May 2023 case. Bhunia was kidnapped and killed in Goramahal village in Moyna, Purba Medinipur district of West Bengal, it said.

Mondal had non-bailable warrants issued against him after he had gone on the run, said the statement issued by the NIA.

He is the third accused to be arrested in the case, with two others, identified as Naba Kumar Mondal and Suvendu Bhowmick, having been caught earlier.

The NIA had registered the case after taking over the investigation from the local police on the directions of the Calcutta High Court on April 5, 2024.

The NIA is continuing with its investigation as part of its efforts to unveil the whole conspiracy behind the abduction and murder of Bhunia, the statement said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

