Facing US Student Visa Issues In 2025? Expert Advice, Alternatives, And What Comes Next

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. International students face challenges with US student visas. Visa denials require a review of the interview process and reapplication. New F-1 visa regulations may affect students starting in August 2025.

Navigating the complexities of US student visas can be daunting, especially when faced with unexpected challenges. From visa denials to regulatory changes, international students often find themselves in uncertain situations. In this series, we are exploring the most pressing questions and concerns, providing expert insights, practical advice, and guidance for students, parents, and educators alike.

NDTV's Ambika Singh Kahma spoke with Abhinav Nath:

Question 1. If a student has an I-20 visa but can't go to the US due to visa denial, what options do they have?

Abhinav Nath: If a student has an I-20 but cannot apply for a visa right now due to the recent pause, they should wait patiently for appointments to resume-it is certain they will. If the visa has been denied, try to investigate what went wrong during the interview process. Consider what question the visa officer asked that may have led to the denial. Reapply and prepare better for your interview. Alongside this, consider options in the UK, Europe, and even Australia, where the first semester (official academic year) begins in January/February.

Question 2. How will recent changes in F-1 visa regulations impact international students in the US?

Abhinav Nath: New F-1 changes have primarily impacted students planning to go in August/September 2025. The most significant change is the pause on visa appointments as an additional step of social media vetting is being introduced. Whether you're a future student or currently enrolled, being mindful of political activism is important. Anything that can be perceived as anti-nationalism by the US can endanger your F-1 visa status. Additionally, students must not break any laws, including missing classes. The US Embassy in India released a statement along these lines earlier this week (see below).

Question 3. What are the alternatives for students who have admission in the US but are struggling to get a visa?

Abhinav Nath: Be patient-visa appointments will become available. If you need alternatives, consider UK universities; many still have seats open. Explore European universities as well, many of which have rolling applications (e.g., IE Business School). Indian liberal arts colleges like FLAME and Krea also have final rounds open until mid-June. Lastly, Australia's academic year begins in January/February, so if students are open to a six-month gap, they can apply for the Jan/Feb intake. There are many options-stay positive about the US!

Question 4. Can students with an I-20 pursue online courses from their home country, and will it affect their visa status?

Abhinav Nath: If you have an I-20 and the F-1 visa but choose to take online courses from your home country, your I-20 status should remain valid. However, once you enter the US, your F-1 visa and SEVIS record become active, and to maintain that status, you must be enrolled full-time and attend in-person classes.

Question 5. How can students prepare for potential visa interviews, and what are the most common questions asked?

Abhinav Nath: Know why you selected the college you're attending-what makes it stand out? Understand your reasons for pursuing your chosen course. Be clear on how you or your parents will fund your education, and think through your future plans after graduation. You should be able to clearly articulate all of this during your interview.

Question 6. What are the implications of visa delays or rejections on students' academic and career plans?

Abhinav Nath: If there are visa delays, your university may allow a late arrival or give you the option to defer for a semester or a year, depending on whether they offer a Spring (January) intake. If your visa is rejected, reapply. If it's rejected twice, I recommend exploring other countries and institutions. From a career perspective, even in the worst-case scenario, one gap year won't cost you much-especially if you use it productively.

Question 7. Are there any alternative countries or universities that students can consider if they're facing challenges with US visas?

Abhinav Nath: Yes. As mentioned earlier, the UK, India, Europe, and Australia all offer excellent alternatives.

Question 8. What happens if a student decides to join the university in the next term instead of the current one-can they use the same I-20, or do they need to apply for a new one?

Abhinav Nath: Typically, the university will issue a new I-20, but this is a simple process, so students need not worry. If your F-1 visa has already been issued, you may not need to apply for it again (which is a blessing), but a reissued I-20 will still be required.

Question 9. What are the key factors that determine visa approval or rejection, and how can students improve their chances?

Abhinav Nath: The two biggest factors I've observed over the years are:

1. Your ability to clearly explain why you value a US education and why you chose that specific college. Your reasons should be genuine and academically motivated-not based on having distant relatives in that city or state.

2. Your post-education plans must be communicated clearly. While wanting to work in the US is fine, appearing desperate to stay permanently can hurt your chances.

Question 10. What should be the plan of action for a student who is going to the US this year but doesn't have an appointment yet, considering the pause on visa appointments?

Abhinav Nath: I recommend three things:

1. Be patient - Appointments are expected to open soon. Keep progressing with your visa application.

2. Have a Plan B - If you have other acceptances, consider securing your place by paying deposits. If not, apply elsewhere as a backup.

3. Prepare thoroughly for your interview - The pause suggests changes are coming (e.g., social media vetting), so be well-prepared for your visa interview.



Abhinav has been an Independent Education Consultant for the past 8 years. His students have enrolled in top institutes such as Princeton University, the University of Chicago, the London School of Economics, University College London, and the University of Toronto. He also holds a certification in International College Advising from the University of Pennsylvania.