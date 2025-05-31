Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2025 Live: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is set to declare the Class 12 results for Commerce and Science streams today, May 31, 2025, at 11:30 am. The official result link will be activated on the JAC website, jacresults.com, and on DigiLocker by 12:30 pm, following a press conference in Ranchi.

The JAC Class 12 board exams were conducted from February 11 to March 4, 2025. As per the official notice, today's result announcement is only for Science and Commerce stream students. The result date for the Arts stream is yet to be announced.

Jharkhand Board 12th Result 2025 Live: Steps To Check Results

Students can follow these steps to check their result:

Step 1. Visit the official website - jacresults.com

Step 2. Click on the link titled 'JAC 12th Result 2025'

Step 3. Enter your roll number and other login credentials

Step 4. View your result displayed on the screen

Step 5. Download and take a printout for future reference



Here are live updates on Jharkhand Board Class 12th Result 2025: