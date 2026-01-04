Woman, Child Drown In Well In Jharkhand, Cops File Unnatural Death Case

A 25-year-old woman and her infant daughter allegedly drowned in a well in Jharkhand's Deoghar, police said on Sunday. The incident took place in Padmapur village.

Thye have been identified as Gudiya Devi and her daughter, Pihu. The bodies of both were recovered on Saturday after villagers informed the authorities, police said.

Sadar SDPO Ashok Singh said, "We have recovered the bodies of the victims and sent them for post-mortem examination at the Sadar Hospital in Deoghar. An investigation into the matter is underway." He said that the police are investigating the case based on the allegations from the woman and her daughter's maternal family.

As per the information, the woman's child's birthday was on January 2. On that day, a dispute arose between the husband and wife. Meanwhile, the woman's brother, Upendra Yadav, has accused his brother-in-law, Vishnu Yadav, and his father of murder and dumping the bodies in the well.

The police have registered an unnatural death case in the matter.

