Indian Students Choosing Destinations Beyond US & UK For Higher Studies, Here's Why

Study Abroad: While the US and UK are renowned destinations for international students, the number of Indian students opting for alternative study destinations has been steadily increasing and is expected to grow further. Many students are choosing other countries that offer a comparable quality of education along with several additional benefits.

Why Students Are Preferring Countries Beyond US And UK?

Cost of Living: Various cities in the US and UK are known for a high cost of living such as New York having a high rent of accommodation makes it unfavorable for students to consider living there. Other countries like Germany and Ireland being relatively cheaper than these countries, draws international students.

Post-study Work Opportunities: Countries such as Australia, New Zealand, and Canada have favorable post-study work visa options, making them attractive to students seeking international work experience.

Simplified Visa Processes: Students are increasingly drawn to destinations where visa and immigration policies are less restrictive and more transparent.

Top Countries Students Are Preferring For Studying Over US and UK

Germany: Germany is highly favored by international students for providing tuition-free education in their public universities irrespective of the nationality. Various universities like Technical University of Munich (TUM), Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich (LMU Munich), Humboldt University of Berlin and University of Bonn, charge zero tuition-fees to international students.

Canada: Canada is preferred by many students because of its low tuition fees, cultural diversity and work opportunities. Recently, Canada brough a change in their policy which allows eligible work permit holders to study without a study permit.

Australia and New Zealand: Both countries are preferred by international students because they offer globally recognized universities and courses, especially in areas like STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) and business.

Ireland: Ireland offers various post study work options for international students allowing them to be eligible for up to two years of stay back under the Third Level Graduate Scheme. Ireland is also known for its safe environment.

Netherlands: Netherlands is a popular destination for international students due to its strong educational system, multicultural environment, and affordable cost of living.

Students must carefully examine the countries and make sure to meet their academic and culture values before choosing to study there.