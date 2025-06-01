Key Road Linking Assam And Meghalaya Washed Away In Northeast Rain Fury

Incessant rain leading to severe flooding and landslide in the northeast region has disrupted transportation. National Highway 17 (NH-17), a link between Meghalaya and Assam has suffered damage owing to floods. Key stretches of NH-17 were washed away in Boko and Chaygaon, cutting off road connectivity between Tura and Guwahati.

One of the worst-affected zones was the Shingra Reserve Forest area near Boko, around 70 km from Guwahati, where a newly constructed portion of NH-17 collapsed under the force of floodwaters. The damage left scores of trucks and heavy vehicles stranded, while smaller vehicles were forced to detour through Bongaigaon.

Northeast Battles Rain, Flash Floods, Landslides

At least 30 people have died in the northeast in the last two days following landslides and flash floods. Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur and Mizoram have been affected by landslides and flash floods. At least 60,000 people have been impacted in 12 districts of Assam.

Nine people, including seven members of two families, were killed in flash floods and landslides in Arunachal Pradesh. A landslide swept a Brezza car into a deep gorge along the NH-13 stretch between Bana and Seppa in Arunachal Pradesh on Friday night, killing seven.

In Assam, five people died in landslides following heavy rain that led to floods in six districts. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said all five deaths have been reported from the Kamrup Metropolitan district.

The weather office has issued a red and orange alert for parts of Assam and an orange and yellow alert for the rest of the northeast.