41 Elephants Die In Kerala's Forests In 6 Months

At least 41 wild elephants have died in Kerala's forest ranges in the last six months however, none of these deaths were due to wither drought conditions or due to the lack of food and water in the forest, according to Forest Minister K Raju in a written reply in the Assembly.Wild elephants have died due to attacks by tigers, inter conflict between jumbos, electrocution and because of other natural causes, he said.Of the total jumbo deaths, 14 were reported in Wayanad wildlife sanctuary in the northern part of the state, he said.The Wayanad Wildlife sanctuary covers 344.44 sq km, with four ranges namely Sulthan Bathery, Muthanga, Kurichiat and Tholpetty.The Sulthan Bathery range witnessed the most number number of wild elephant deaths - five, Mr Raju said.The figures of elephant deaths in other forest ranges in Wayanad during the period include: four in the Tholpetty range, three in Kurichiat and two in Muthanga.Detailing various steps taken by the government to ensure enough drinking water in forests, he said over 1,500 water sources, including check dams and ponds had been renovated.Various plants, including bamboo and fruit-bearing trees were planted to provide food for the animals during summer season, he added.Kerala is reeling under the worst-ever drought in a century.Media reports suggest that wild animals, especially jumbos, had died due to intense summer and scarcity of drinking water in state forests.