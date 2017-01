SSC Upper Division Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2016: Check Marks Of Paper 1 Now

Central Secretariat Clerical Service

Armed Forces Headquarters Clerical Service

Railway Board Secretariat Clerical Services

Central Hindi Directorate, M/o Human Resource Development (Deptt.of Higher Education)

Election Commission of India Clerical Service

Central Vigilance Commission.

Ministry of External Affairs

Central Administrative Tribunal(PB)

Ministry of Environment and Forests

Go to SSC home page

Click on the results tab

Chose 'Departmental Exams' option from the next window open

Click on the "click here" on the right side of marks link open there

Check your results in the PDF file

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) published the marks of Paper 1 of Upper Division Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2016. The paper 1 marks will be used for the evaluation of paper 2.Staff Selection Commission conducted Computer based Examination for Upper Division Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2016 on 3-12-2016 and 31-12-2016 for making additions to the Select List of Upper Division Grade of the following Services/Cadres in the following departments and ministries of Government of India:A total of 273 candidates appeared in the said Examination. The list Staff Selection Commission has published for Upper Division Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2016 is PROVISIONAL. The SSC has also published the marks of all the candidates and that is also available on the Commission's website.Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has also announced the Cut off marks for Computer based Examination for Upper Division Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2016. And it has chosen 180 candidates from the candidates who appeared for the examination.Click here for more Jobs News