SSC Upper Division Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2016: Check Marks Of Paper 1 Now

Staff Selection Commission conducted Computer based Examination for Upper Division Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2016 on 3-12-2016 and 31-12-2016 for making additions to the Select List of Upper Division Grade of the following Services/Cadres in the following departments and ministries of Government of India:
- Central Secretariat Clerical Service
- Armed Forces Headquarters Clerical Service
- Railway Board Secretariat Clerical Services
- Central Hindi Directorate, M/o Human Resource Development (Deptt.of Higher Education)
- Election Commission of India Clerical Service
- Central Vigilance Commission.
- Ministry of External Affairs
- Central Administrative Tribunal(PB)
- Ministry of Environment and Forests
A total of 273 candidates appeared in the said Examination. The list Staff Selection Commission has published for Upper Division Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2016 is PROVISIONAL. The SSC has also published the marks of all the candidates and that is also available on the Commission's website.
How to check your SSC Upper Division Grade Limited Departmental Competitive Examination 2016 paper 1 marks
- Go to SSC home page
- Click on the results tab
- Chose 'Departmental Exams' option from the next window open
- Click on the "click here" on the right side of marks link open there
- Check your results in the PDF file
