Karnataka Public Service Commission To Recruit For Senior Medical Officer, General Duty Medical Officer Posts

31 Shares EMAIL PRINT KPSC Recruitment 2017 For 1430 Senior Medical Officer, GDMO Posts New Delhi: Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) will recruit candidates for more than 1430 vacant Senior Medical Officer and General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) posts in the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services. Online registration for the same has begun today and eligible candidates can submit their applications till 11 September 2017. Along with online application, applicants shall also have to pay fee of Rs 300 (Rs 150 for reserved categories). Interested candidates should ensure their eligibility for the recruitment before going for online registration. For more detail, candidates should go through the job notification released at kpsc.kar.nic.in.



Check your eligibility

For senior medical officer post, candidates must have MBBS degree with PG degree or diploma in the relevant field. For GDMO post, applicant must have MBBS degree only. 'The General Duty Medical Officer recruited under these rules shall work in the rural areas for a minimum period of six years.'



Candidates should note that aadhaar number, active mobile number and valid email id are required for completing online registration. Upon successful registration candidates will get a registration ID.



Vacancy Details

Senior Medical Officer / Specialist in General Medicine: 257 posts

Senior Medical Officer / Specialist in General Surgery: 101 posts

Senior Medical Officer / Specialist in Obstetrics & Gynaecology: 167 posts

Senior Medical Officer / Specialist in ENT: 59 posts

Senior Medical Officer / Specialist in Dermatology and Venereal Diseases (Skin): 79 posts

Senior Medical Officer / Specialist in Anaesthesia: 99 posts

Senior Medical Officer / Specialist in Paediatrician: 158 posts

Senior Medical Officer / Specialist in Ophthalmologist: 80 posts

Senior Medical Officer / Specialist in Orthopaedic Surgeon: 31 posts

Senior Medical Officer / Specialist in Radiologist: 34 posts

General Duty Medical Officers: 365 posts



