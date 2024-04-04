UP Medical Institute Invites Applications For 665 Posts, Salary Up To Rs 1.42 Lakh

RMLIMS Recruitment 2024: The final merit list will be based on the marks secured in Computer-Based Test.

Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences, based in the Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow, is currently accepting applications for nursing officer posts. The deadline for application submission is April 4. Interested and eligible individuals can submit their applications by visiting the official website. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 665 posts.

Pay Scale:

The selected candidates will receive a salary in the range of Rs 44,900-1,42,400.

Nursing Officer Qualifications:

BSc (Hons) Nursing / BSc Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council-recognised institute or university

BSc (post-certificate)/post-basic BSc Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council-recognised Institute or University

Diploma in general nursing midwifery from an Indian Nursing Council-recognised Institute/Board or Council

Two years of experience in a minimum 50-bed hospital after qualifying

Qualifications and Experience:

Applicants are required to provide an experience certificate issued by the institute/hospital/agency on official letterhead, including the letter number, date of issue, and the hospital's bed capacity. Failure to provide this certificate may lead to rejection of the application at any stage of the recruitment process. Post-qualification experience is necessary for relevant positions.

Application Fee:

Candidates from General and EWS categories are required to pay a fee of Rs 1,000 plus GST.

Age Limit:

Applicants must be aged between 18 and 40 years.



Caste Certificate:

SC/ST/OBC/EWS candidates must provide a caste certificate issued by a competent authority in the prescribed format by the Government of UP, dated within six months before the Common Recruitment Test (CRT) date, where applicable. EWS candidates must also possess a certificate from a competent authority. Failure to produce a valid EWS certificate will categorise the candidate as UR.

Selection Process:

Common Recruitment Test (CRT):

The examination will take place in a computer-based format and will be bilingual, and conducted in both Hindi and English. It will last for two hours and will be worth 100 marks, consisting of multiple-choice questions.

Exam structure

Subject(s) related to the post and the level of qualifications required - 60 marks

General English - 10 marks

General Knowledge - 10 marks

Reasoning - 10 marks

Mathematical Aptitude - 10 marks

Negative Marking:

One mark will be given for the correct answer, and 0.25 (one-fourth) mark will be deducted for the wrong answer.

Minimum qualifying marks for the Common Recruitment Test (CRT) will be 50% for unreserved, EWS candidates, and 40% for SC, ST, OBC, PwBD candidates.

Final Merit List:

The final merit list will be prepared based on the marks secured in the Computer Based Test (online examination).