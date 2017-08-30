DDA Recruitment Exam 2016: Admit Card To Be Released Tomorrow The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will be conducting recruitment exam for various posts in September, 2017. The exam will be conducted for the applications received in May-June 2016.

Share EMAIL PRINT DDA Recruitment Exam 2016: Admit Card To Be Released Tomorrow New Delhi: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will be conducting recruitment exam for various posts in September, 2017. The exam will be conducted for the applications received in May-June 2016. As per the original advertisement, the exam was tentatively scheduled in August 2016. After a delay of one year, DDA has finally released the exam dates for various posts. The admit card for the same would be available for download starting tomorrow. The vacancies were for 13 different posts and exam for each post will be conducted separately.



The link to download admit card was initially expected to go live from August 29 but as per a notice on the official DDA website it will be effected form tomorrow. Candidates who had successfully completed the application process would be able to download their admit cards from tomorrow form the official DDA website or go directly to the following url: https://dda.org.in/ddanew/jobs.aspx



For all the posts, an online test will be conducted. For certain posts there will be only one test, while for others the selection process will involve more than one preliminary test.



The detailed post-wise schedule for the exam is given below: Assistant Section Officer (ASO) - September 18 - 21, 2017

Assistant Director (Ministerial) - September 22, 2017

Legal Assistant - September 22, 2017

Junior Hindi Translator - September 22, 2017

Stenographer Group D - September 25, 2017

Assistant Director (Planning) - September 25, 2017

Sectional Officer (Horticulture) - September 26, 2017

Assistant Accounts Officer 26th Sep 2017

Patwari 27th Sep 2017

Deputy Director (Planning) 27th Sep 2017

Deputy Director (PR) 27th Sep 2017

