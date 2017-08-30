DDA Recruitment Exam 2016: Admit Card To Be Released Tomorrow

The link to download admit card was initially expected to go live from August 29 but as per a notice on the official DDA website it will be effected form tomorrow. Candidates who had successfully completed the application process would be able to download their admit cards from tomorrow form the official DDA website or go directly to the following url: https://dda.org.in/ddanew/jobs.aspx
For all the posts, an online test will be conducted. For certain posts there will be only one test, while for others the selection process will involve more than one preliminary test.
The detailed post-wise schedule for the exam is given below:
- Assistant Section Officer (ASO) - September 18 - 21, 2017
- Assistant Director (Ministerial) - September 22, 2017
- Legal Assistant - September 22, 2017
- Junior Hindi Translator - September 22, 2017
- Stenographer Group D - September 25, 2017
- Assistant Director (Planning) - September 25, 2017
- Sectional Officer (Horticulture) - September 26, 2017
- Assistant Accounts Officer 26th Sep 2017
- Patwari 27th Sep 2017
- Deputy Director (Planning) 27th Sep 2017
- Deputy Director (PR) 27th Sep 2017
