DDA Recruitment Exam 2016: Admit Card To Be Released Tomorrow

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will be conducting recruitment exam for various posts in September, 2017. The exam will be conducted for the applications received in May-June 2016.

Jobs | | Updated: August 30, 2017 14:10 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
DDA Recruitment Exam 2016: Admit Card To Be Released Tomorrow

DDA Recruitment Exam 2016: Admit Card To Be Released Tomorrow

New Delhi:  The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will be conducting recruitment exam for various posts in September, 2017. The exam will be conducted for the applications received in May-June 2016. As per the original advertisement, the exam was tentatively scheduled in August 2016. After a delay of one year, DDA has finally released the exam dates for various posts. The admit card for the same would be available for download starting tomorrow. The vacancies were for 13 different posts and exam for each post will be conducted separately. 

The link to download admit card was initially expected to go live from August 29 but as per a notice on the official DDA website it will be effected form tomorrow. Candidates who had successfully completed the application process would be able to download their admit cards from tomorrow form the official DDA website or go directly to the following url: https://dda.org.in/ddanew/jobs.aspx

For all the posts, an online test will be conducted. For certain posts there will be only one test, while for others the selection process will involve more than one preliminary test. 

The detailed post-wise schedule for the exam is given below:
  • Assistant Section Officer (ASO) - September 18 - 21, 2017
  • Assistant Director (Ministerial) - September 22, 2017        
  • Legal Assistant - September 22, 2017        
  • Junior Hindi Translator - September 22, 2017        
  • Stenographer Group D - September 25, 2017        
  • Assistant Director (Planning) - September 25, 2017        
  • Sectional Officer (Horticulture) - September 26, 2017        
  • Assistant Accounts Officer    26th Sep 2017        
  • Patwari    27th Sep 2017        
  • Deputy Director (Planning)    27th Sep 2017        
  • Deputy Director (PR)    27th Sep 2017        

Click here for more Jobs News

Trending

Share this story on

 Share
ALSO READDoctors' Row During Emergency C-Section Caught On Camera, Baby Died
DDA Recruitment 2016DDA Recruitment exam 2016 admit cardDDA Recruitment exam admit card download

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Babumoshai BandookbaazA GentlemanSniffVivegamIndia Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreAadhaar PAN linking

................................ Advertisement ................................