1 Dead In Violent Clashes In Jaipur, Curfew In Parts Of City

Highlights Clashes erupted between locals and policemen in Jaipur's Ramganj Curfew in Manak Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Galta Gate and Ramganj Mobile internet services suspended in affected parts of the walled city

At least one person has died and 12 are injured in violent clashes between the locals and policemen in Rajasthan capital Jaipur late last night. Curfew has been imposed in some parts of the city and mobile internet services have also been suspended in the walled city.According to eyewitnesses, the incident occurred after a policeman tried to stop a man on motorbike during a routine checking in Ramganj area. The man, according to the police, tried to run away and was hit by the cop.Situation turned violent after hundreds of people gathered at a police station in the area in protest and started throwing stones on the cops. The police were forced to use tear gas to disperse the mob that went on rampage setting on fire a power house, a few vehicles including an ambulance. They attacked journalists too, police said."Curfew has been imposed till further orders in Manak Chowk, Subhash Chowk, Galta Gate and Ramganj police station areas of the city following violence in which a police station was attacked and vehicles burnt," a senior police said.