3 Killed After 2 Vehicles Collide Due To Dense Fog In Rajasthan

The accident took place on National Highway-68 near the Dhorimanna toll plaza. (Representational)

Three people were killed and another injured in an accident between two vehicles due to dense fog in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Monday morning, police said.

According to the police, four friends from Gujarat who were returning in a car after visiting the Tanot Mata temple in Jaisalmer collided with another vehicle due to dense fog on Monday morning.

The accident was so severe that the car was completely damaged from the front, they said.

All four youths got trapped in the car, police said, adding three of them died on the spot while one was seriously injured.

The accident took place on National Highway-68 near the Dhorimanna toll plaza in Barmer district, police said.

The police are scanning the CCTV footage around the incident site to trace the unknown vehicle.

Kesharam, the head constable of Dhorimanna police station, said that the deceased were identified as Vishnu (50), Jitin (48) and Jignesh Kumar (50).

The local people took the four youths to Dhorimanna Hospital where the doctor declared three of them dead, said Kesharam and added that all three were residents of Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

The dead bodies have been kept in the mortuary, police said, adding the post-mortem will be done after arrival of the family members.