Jaipur Man Dies As Bluetooth Headphone Explodes In Ear While Studying: Cops

A man died as his bluetooth headphone exploded in his ears while being on charge (Representational)

A 28-year-old man died when his Bluetooth headphone device exploded in his ears while he was using them for his studies, Jaipur Police said today.

The incident happened in Udaipuria village in Jaipur district's Chomu town on Friday when Rakesh Kumar Nagar was preparing for a competitive examination at his residence, the police said.

"He was using his Bluetooth headphone device while it was plugged into an electrical outlet," police told news agency Press Trust of India.

All of a sudden the device exploded in his ear leaving him unconscious. He was taken to a private hospital where he died during treatment, they said, adding that both his ears had suffered serious injuries.

Dr LN Rundla of Siddhivinayak Hospital said the man was brought to the facility in an unconscious condition. He died during treatment at the hospital, Dr Rundla confirmed.

The man probably died of a cardiac arrest, the doctor told news agency PTI.

According to police, Rakesh Nagar got married in February this year and was the eldest of his siblings.

