3 Children Among 8 Killed As Tanker Truck Overturns On Car In Jaipur

Eight people including three children and two women were killed here on Thursday after a tanker truck overturned on the car they were travelling in, police said.

The accident took place on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway near Ramnagar area at around 12.30 pm, they said.

According to the police, the tire of the tanker truck burst and it overturned on the car passing by.

While seven people died on the spot, one another succumbed on the way to a hospital, Assistant Sub-Inspector (Dudu) Rajendra Prasad said.

Six dead have been identified as Haseena, Israil, Murad, Rohina, Shakeel and Sonu. Efforts are on to identify the others, he said.

The car passengers were going from Fagi to Ajmer for a pilgrimage, the ASI said.

