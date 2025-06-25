Tanker Driver Burnt Alive After Vehicle Catches Fire On Jaipur-Ajmer Highway

The traffic on the highway was disrupted due to the incident.
- A chemical tanker overturned and caught fire near Mokhampura on Jaipur-Ajmer highway
- The driver, Rajendra, died after losing control of the vehicle
- People in vehicles behind the tanker fled to nearby agricultural fields to avoid danger
Jaipur:
A chemical tanker overturned and caught fire near Mokhampura on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway on Wednesday, leaving the driver dead, police said.
The incident occurred when the driver, Rajendra, lost control over the vehicle.
People travelling in other vehicles behind the tanker quickly abandoned their vehicles and ran to agriculture fields along the highway to save themselves. However, no one injured, they said.
The traffic on the highway was disrupted due to the incident.
