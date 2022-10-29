5 More Die In Madhya Pradesh Fuel Tanker Incident, Total Count Now 7

The tanker exploded when people were collecting spilt fuel, officials had said. (File)

The death count in the fuel tanker fire incident in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh rose to seven on Saturday after five more people succumbed to injuries, a senior official said.

A fuel tanker had caught fire on Wednesday morning after it overturned near a village in Khargone district, 126 kilometres from Indore, killing a woman on the spot. Another person died in the hospital the next day.

"Anil (25), Kanya (35), Muneem (20), Natthu (40) and Heeralal (25) who had sustained 63 to 80 per cent burn injuries died today. Eleven others are undergoing treatment," said Dr Pramendra Singh Thakur, superintendent of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital here.

Rangu Bai (19) had died on the spot and Meera had succumbed to injuries in MYH on Thursday.

The tanker driver, who had fled from the scene, has been arrested, police said.

