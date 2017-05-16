23-Year-Old Indian-Origin Student In US Killed In Road Accident

A 23-year-old Andhra Pradesh youth, studying in the US, died in a road mishap there, the reports reaching his parents here said.Victim Adluru Saikumar, hailing from NBR Puram at Vadamalapeta, 20 kilometres from here, was pursuing his MS at Dekalb in the state of Illinois.The mishap, which occurred on Sunday, took place when he was returning in his car after attending his friend's birthday party.His car was reportedly rammed by another vehicle and he died on the spot, Saikumar's parents, Chandrasekhar Raju and Suhasini, told reporters who met them at their residence today.Expressing grief over the incident, Andhra Pradesh Industries Minister N Amaranatha Reddy told reporters that the AP government in collaboration with the Centre was making arrangements to bring the body here at the earliest.The parents said Saikumar, the eldest of their two sons, had told them that he was going to complete his course in three months and visit them immediately.Last month An Indian American man was killed and his wife was critically injured in a hit-and-run accident in the US state of Indiana.Anshul Sharma, 30, died on the spot while his wife Samira Bharadwaj, 28, was injured critically in the accident on Sunday evening. Both pedestrians were from Columbus city of Indiana, said the police.A 36-year-old man, Michael Demaio, was arrested by the police. He was driving a red Chrysler minivan and hit the couple from behind near Four Seasons Retirement Centre in Columbus, reported the Republic newspaper on Tuesday.