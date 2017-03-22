Yogi Adityanath Orders Ban On Slaughterhouses, Cow Smuggling In Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed police officers to prepare an action plan to shut down slaughterhouses, but it is not clear if the ban will be restricted to those running illegally.Revving up work on the BJP manifesto before the UP election, in which the party won a huge victory, Chief Minister Adityanath has also ordered a blanket ban on cattle smuggling and said there must be "zero tolerance" in such cases.The BJP manifesto had said that all the illegal slaughterhouses would be closed and there would be a blanket ban on all the mechanised abattoirs. The party believes that because of cow smuggling, dairy-based industries have failed to flourish in UP.It noted that "there has been a fall in cattle count" during previous governments, which, it said, reflects that cow smuggling is rampant in the state.In orders issued today, Yogi Adityanath also directed the police to act tough against anti-social elements.He warned that those using police security as "status symbol" would come under the scanner and after review of their threat perception their security might be changed.