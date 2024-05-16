Raebareli Barber Shop Staff Talks Of Big Change After Rahul Gandhi's Visit

Rahul Gandhi visited a barber shop in Raebareli Monday for a haircut and beard trim

A barber shop in Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli, where Congress leader Rahul Gandhi stopped for a haircut and beard trim, has seen a jump in the number of visitors after the celebrity visit.

Mithun Kumar, owner of the New Mumba Devi Hair Cutting Saloon in Raebareli's Lalganj, was in for a surprise on Monday when Mr Gandhi casually walked in and asked for a trim. "I had not even imagined that such a big leader will come to my shop," Mr Kumar has told mediapersons flocking to his shop after the Congress leader's visit.

Aman Kumar, who works in the shop, said, "The number of customers has gone up. If 10 people came earlier, now we get 15. We are getting lots of calls since that day."

Asked if the Congress leader spoke about the ongoing Lok Sabha election, Aman Kumar said, "Not really, he just told us to vote for the party we like." He also said the Agniveer recruitment scheme for defence forces came up during the chat. Mr Gandhi, he said, assured that the scheme will be removed when the Congress comes to power.

Videos that have now gone viral show Mr Gandhi asking shopowner Mithun Kumar about the hairstyles displayed in the shop. "Who cuts your hair," the Congress leader asks. To this, Mr Kumar replies that his staff does it.

Mr Gandhi is also heard asking Mithun Kumar about his working hours and where he picked up the skills. Mr Kumar, while trimming the Congress leader's beard, tells him about the years he worked in Mumbai before moving to Raebareli. Mr Gandhi also asked how much rent he pays for the shop. He also asked Mr Kumar about viral videos that show stylists putting hair on fire.

Mr Gandhi then asks him how much he makes daily and mentions the Mahalaxmi Yojana -- a scheme promised by the Congress in its manifesto in which each poor family will get Rs 1 lakh annually.

When Mr Gandhi asks Mr Kumar about what's needed the most to develop Raebareli, the hairstylist talks about employment and says the Agniveer scheme must be junked. To this, Mr Gandhi replies, "We will stop it when our government comes."

The grooming session over, Mr Gandhi thanks Mr Kumar and hands him and his staff Congress 'guarantee cards'. He is also seen posing for a photograph with them.

Raebareli, a Congress family stronghold earlier represented by Sonia Gandhi, goes to the polls on May 20. This time, Congress has fielded Mr Gandhi and he is up against BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh.