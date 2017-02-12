Uttarakhand Elections 2017: Rahul Gandhi's Roadshow Sees Surprise Attendees From BJP; 'Welcome' He Says

Uttarakhand Elections 2017: Congress's Rahul Gandhi greeted some BJP workers during his roadshow.

Rahul Gandhi's roadshow in Uttarakhand's Haridwar today saw scores of BJP supporters waving party's flags with image of lotus along the route taken by the Congress Vice President. They did not go unnoticed as Mr Gandhi acknowledged their presence, saying "my BJP friends have also come to listen to me". "I welcome them from my heart. They have come here today to greet me," the Congress leader said.Interestingly, many rebel Congress leaders, now in BJP, are contesting from seats located in the district including Kunwar Pranav Singh Champion from Khanpur and Pradeep Batra from Roorkee.Haridwar (rural), one of the two seats being contested by Chief Minister Harish Rawat, is also located in the district.The Congress Vice President also levelled charges at BJP for hiring corrupt leaders formerly with the Congress.PM Modi also lashed out at the Congress at a rally in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh. He launched an attack on the Congress for "insulting" the armed forces by questioning the surgical strikes, "sleeping" over One Rank One Pension or OROP for 40 years and for "indulging" in corruption.The two leaders took jibes at each other on earlier occasions too. Without naming his opponent, PM Modi had said in the parliament during budget session, that earthquake finally took place on a previous comment of Mr Gandhi. In response, Mr Gandhi had said PM Modi "mocks the tragedy of Uttarakhand and insults the freedom struggle, but has no answers to opposition questions." Uttarakhand was hit by an earthquake on February 7.Uttarakhand goes to polls on February 15 and the results for the elections in the state will be announced on March 11.