UP Signs 'Power For All' Agreement With Centre

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday signed an agreement with the Centre for "Power for All".The agreement was signed in presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Union Power Minister Piyush Goyal.UP was the only state in the country which had not signed the scheme aimed at providing power to all, said Mr Goyal, and also lauded state Power Minister Shrikant Sharma and his team for wrapping up the agreement in such a short time.It was also announced that from now on, power consumers in the rural areas will be able to make digital payments of their electricity bills.A 24x7 toll free number - 1912, was also activated across the state for people to complain about any power related issues. An MoU was also signed for providing of 10,000 solar panels by the Centre.A scheme of providing LED bulbs, tube lights and energy efficient fans at cheap rates was also kicked off with the signing of an agreement between the Energy Efficiency Services Ltd and the state government.Mr Goyal also credited Baba Saheb Bhim Rao Ambedkar of being the visionary behind the giant strides being taken by the Narendra Modi government in the power sector, adding that it was the architect of the Indian constitution who had visualised the concept of power for all and that electricity and irrigation facilities were big tools in the hand of people for development.