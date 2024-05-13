Man Kills Father, Burns Body After He Objected To Homosexuality: UP Cops

The man was killed on May 1, police said. (Representational)

A man killed his father with an iron crowbar after he objected to his homosexual relationship in a village in Uttar Pradesh earlier this month. The 23-year-old then burnt the body and put it inside a tin box to avoid identification. But, the murder plot unravelled after the police found the half-burnt body in the box near a road in the Ayera village area on May 4.

An autopsy confirmed that the man had been murdered before being stuffed into the box. Three police teams were then formed and during the investigation, they chanced upon "verbal information" of a missing person whose description matched the body. Further probe confirmed his identity and led the police to his son, Ajit.

Ajit used to have regular fights with his father, Mohanlal Sharma, over his relationship with another man, Krishna, police said. Allegedly driven by resentment from these conflicts, Ajit conspired with his partner, and friend Deepak to kill Mohan Lal. On the night of May 1, Ajit, along with the other two, killed his father, burnt the body and disposed of it in a box, they said.

With the help of a Surveillance team, the main accused Ajit and his accomplices were caught yesterday after an encounter. Two illegal pistols, four live cartridges, two hollow cartridges and one iron crowbar were recovered from the accused. Ajit and Krishna got injured during the encounter and were sent to the Mathura District Hospital for treatment.

The police informed that appropriate legal measures are being taken against the arrested individuals as the investigation progresses.

(With inputs from Saurabh Gautam)