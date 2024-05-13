92-Year-Old Woman Carried On Cot To Voting Booth In UP

The woman, Krishna Pandey, is a resident of Mohalla Azad Nagar in UP's Hardoi

A 92-year-old woman, who wanted to cast her vote, was taken to the voting booth by four men on a cot in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi, during the fourth phase of voting today.

In a video, the elderly woman, clad in a pink saree, all set to vote, lay over the cot as four men carried her.

The woman, Krishna Pandey, is a resident of Mohalla Azad Nagar in UP's Hardoi. She was taken to the booth number 173 of Junior High School, Azad Nagar by her son Kullu Pandit and three other men- Abhay Pratap, Ajay Pratap and Ashish Singh.

In the fourth phase today, voting was held in 96 constituencies across nine states and one Union Territory. Till 5 pm, the average voter turnout of 62.3 per cent was recorded.