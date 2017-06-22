Tubelight: 10 Things to Know About Salman Khan's Film

Salman Khan will keep his Eid date with fans as he gears up for the release of another blockbuster (you bet) film - Tubelight. The Kabir Khan-directed film has Bajrangi Bhaijaan vibes and yet, it seems unique. Salman Khan's new young co-star, Arunachal Pradesh-based Martin Rey Tangu (who was curious to know 'Munni ki film ne kitna paisa kamaya?'), reminds us of Harshaali Malhotra's cute-beyond-words work in Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Salman Khan's character, Bharat Singh Bisht, is naive like Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi aka Bajrangi of Bajrangi Bhaijaan. There are many things which may remind moviegoers of Salman's previous films but here 10 things about Tubelight which makes it one-of-its-kind.
- SRK will be seen in a cameo in a Salman Khan film after 17 years
- Did you know that there's another film named 'Tubelight'
- Tubelight releases two days before Eid, which is lucky for Salman
#1 Karan Arjun Aagaye:
Everyone knows that Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo in Tubelight but you probably didn't know that his name in the film is Goga Pasha. But here's the more interesting fact - Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a cameo in a Salman Khan film after 17 years. SRK appeared in one scene in Salman Khan's Har Dil Jo Pyaar Karega (2000).
Kabir Khan didn't reveal the contribution SRK's character brings to the film's the plot (obviously) but he told The Indian Express that it was a role "screaming for a superstar cameo." At a recent event, Salman told media that Shah Rukh agreed to the cameo even before he could ask. Shah Rukh also appeared in the trailer of Tubelight for like a nanosecond.
SRK and Salman have starred in films like Karan Arjun, Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Salman also made a special appearance in SRK's Om Shanti Om song Deewangi Deewangi with the rest of Bollywood.
#2 The Mighty Tubelight:
After Baahubali 2's "freakish" success (as Salman Khan told Firstpost), Salman Khan pulled up Tubelight's game. According to a mid-day report Salman Khan's film is getting the biggest ever opening for a Bollywood film in USA, where it will release across 1,200 screens - that's 100 more than Baahubali: The Conclusion.
#3 Tubelight, Also The Shortest Salman Khan Film:
If you are a die-hard Salman Khan fan then this may not be the most pleasant fact you're reading. Tubelight is Salman Khan's shortest duration film ever, like ever. The film's runtime is 136.01 minutes. Sorry folks!
The #tubelight censor is here! @TubelightKiEid@BeingSalmanKhan@kabirkhankk#4DaysForTubelight#23june see you in the cinemas! pic.twitter.com/CsKfGB83Oz— Amar Butala (@amarbutala) June 19, 2017
#4 Introducing 'Superstar' Matin Rey Tangu
Matin Rey Tangu, 8, is Salman Khan's new co-star. At a recent event, Kabir Khan told media that they deliberately kept Matin's introduction in Tubelight's last promotional leg. Salman and Kabir had all nice things to say about Matin, who handled the media a la Dabangg-style. No wonder Matin bested nine other children to grab the role in Salman's film.
Watch Matin Rey Tangu 'unfiltered':
#5 Tubelight @Times Square
To match Tubelight's massive opening in USA, the makers widened the promotional gauge and as a result, the posters of Tubelight received the central spot at New York's Times Square. Tubelight is apparently the first Bollywood film whose poster reached Times Square.
Too much light for Tubelight?
#tubelight at #TimeSquare@BeingSalmanKhan@kabirkhankk@TubelightKiEid@ipritamofficial#23junepic.twitter.com/UcjvoR1yT4— Amar Butala (@amarbutala) June 15, 2017
#6 Om Puri's Swan Song
Tubelight late actor Om Puri's was last project. The actor died in January this year and since then two of his films - The Ghazi Attack and Viceroy's House - have released posthumously. Tubelight is sadly the last time we'll watch Om Puri on the big screen. Keep those tissues ready.
#7 The Other Tubelight
Kabir Khan had to obtain a NOC from a Kannada filmmaker to use 'Tubelight' as the film's title. The two films have nothing common except for the name and then again, what's in a name (probably you shouldn't ask Pooja Bhatt that question - remember the 'Holiday' controversy?)
#8 The Tubelight Reunion Story:
The sets of Tubelight was a reunion platform of sorts. First, Kabir Khan and Salman Khan (after Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan), then Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan and lastly, Salman and his brother Sohail, who are acting together in a film after eight years - after Main Aurr Mrs Khanna.
#9
Did you know that Akshay Kumar was Kabir Khan's original choice for the role of Bharat Singh Bisht? Well, if you didn't, then you know it now.
#10 The Film Which Inspired Tubelight:
Kabir Khan's Tubelight is reportedly inspired from Alejandro Gomez Monteverde's war drama Little Boy. In the Oscar winning-director's film an 8-year-old boy reads a bible verse on faith and determines to 'gather' enough faith to bring his father home, who goes MIA during World War II. Remember Tubelight's tagline on the poster 'Kya tumhe yakeen hai?'
Tubelight, set in the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-China war, will hit the screens tomorrow. The film also stars Chinese actress Zhu Zhu.