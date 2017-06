Tubelight: 10 Things to Know About Salman Khan's Film

Highlights SRK will be seen in a cameo in a Salman Khan film after 17 years Did you know that there's another film named 'Tubelight' Tubelight releases two days before Eid, which is lucky for Salman

Salman Khan will keep his Eid date with fans as he gears up for the release of another blockbuster (you bet) film -. The Kabir Khan-directed film hasvibes and yet, it seems unique. Salman Khan's new young co-star, Arunachal Pradesh-based Martin Rey Tangu (who was curious to know '?'), reminds us of Harshaali Malhotra's cute-beyond-words work in. Salman Khan's character, Bharat Singh Bisht, is naive like Pawan Kumar Chaturvedi aka Bajrangi of. There are many things which may remind moviegoers of Salman's previous films but here 10 things aboutwhich makes it one-of-its-kind.Everyone knows that Shah Rukh Khan has a cameo inbut you probably didn't know that his name in the film is Goga Pasha. But here's the more interesting fact - Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a cameo in a Salman Khan film after 17 years. SRK appeared in one scene in Salman Khan's(2000).Kabir Khan didn't reveal the contribution SRK's character brings to the film's the plot (obviously) but he told The Indian Express that it was a role "screaming for a superstar cameo." At a recent event, Salman told media that Shah Rukh agreed to the cameo even before he could ask . Shah Rukh also appeared in the trailer offor like a nanosecond.SRK and Salman have starred in films likeand. Salman also made a special appearance in SRK'ssongwith the rest of Bollywood.After Baahubali 2's "freakish" success (as Salman Khan told Firstpost ), Salman Khan pulled up's game. According to a mid-day report Salman Khan's film is getting the biggest ever opening for a Bollywood film in USA, where it will release across 1,200 screens - that's 100 more thanIf you are a die-hard Salman Khan fan then this may not be the most pleasant fact you're reading.is Salman Khan's shortest duration film ever, like ever. The film's runtime is 136.01 minutes. Sorry folks!Matin Rey Tangu, 8, is Salman Khan's new co-star. At a recent event, Kabir Khan told media that they deliberately kept Matin's introduction in's last promotional leg. Salman and Kabir had all nice things to say about Matin, who handled the media a la-style. No wonder Matin bested nine other children to grab the role in Salman's film.Watch Matin Rey Tangu 'unfiltered':To match's massive opening in USA, the makers widened the promotional gauge and as a result, the posters ofreceived the central spot at New York's Times Square.is apparently the first Bollywood film whose poster reached Times Square.Too much light forlate actor Om Puri's was last project. The actor died in January this year and since then two of his films -and- have released posthumously.is sadly the last time we'll watch Om Puri on the big screen. Keep those tissues ready.Kabir Khan had to obtain a NOC from a Kannada filmmaker to use '' as the film's title. The two films have nothing common except for the name and then again, what's in a name (probably you shouldn't ask Pooja Bhatt that question - remember the 'Holiday' controversy ?)The sets ofwas a reunion platform of sorts. First, Kabir Khan and Salman Khan (afterand), then Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan and lastly, Salman and his brother Sohail, who are acting together in a film after eight years - afterDid you know that Akshay Kumar was Kabir Khan's original choice for the role of Bharat Singh Bisht? Well, if you didn't, then you know it now.Kabir Khan'sis reportedly inspired from Alejandro Gomez Monteverde's war drama. In the Oscar winning-director's film an 8-year-old boy reads a bible verse on faith and determines to 'gather' enough faith to bring his father home, who goes MIA during World War II. Remember's tagline on the poster ', set in the backdrop of the 1962 Indo-China war, will hit the screens tomorrow. The film also stars Chinese actress Zhu Zhu.