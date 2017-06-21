Team Opposition Shrinks Ahead of Meeting To Pick Candidate for President Nitish Kumar is expected to officially announce his support for the BJP's president pick - Ram Nath Kovind - this evening, just a day before opposition parties meet in Delhi to discuss who they will field.

Opposition parties will meet in Delhi tomorrow to decide on their presidential nominee (file photo) New Delhi: The Opposition move to field a joint candidate to take on the ruling BJP's nominee for President began in April, after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Congress president Sonia Gandhi in Delhi and urged her to lead the initiative.



, just a day before opposition parties meet in Delhi to discuss who they will field. It is a dwindling team, with the BJP's decision to pick Mr Kovind, a Dalit, putting leaders like Mayawati of the Bahujan Samaj Party in a bind. Ms Mayawati draws huge support from Dalits and has indicated that she will find it difficult to oppose a leader from the community.



Nitish Kumar shares a good rapport with Mr Kovind and has praised him for being "impartial" as the Governor of Bihar. He told leaders of his party in Patna today that he cannot oppose his candidacy. He informed Sonia Gandhi and his partner Lalu Yadav of his decision on Monday soon after Mr Kovind's nomination was announced, party leaders said.



It is not clear yet whether Ms Mayawati will attend the opposition meeting tomorrow evening in Delhi. Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party has said he will send a representative and will make his party's stand clear there; his father and former party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav has described Mr Kovind as a "wonderful choice" for President.



Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party has said nothing yet, but has sided before with the BJP in crunch situations. Only the Congress, the Left, Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress and Lalu Yadav have made it clear that they want to field a candidate and ensure an election for President.



Together these parties have less than 25 per cent vote in the Electoral College for the Presidential election; the BJP and its allies, with the support of regional parties now have over 60 per cent of the vote. The Left has however said that they must take on the BJP in a "battle of ideologies."



With the effort to field a joint candidate for President the opposition was also seen to be testing ground for a larger partnership to take on the BJP in the national election in 2019, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi will seek a second term. That has come undone, as speculation begins again on whether Nitish Kumar is growing closer to one-time ally, the BJP.



Opposition leaders however point out that allies often break ranks to support a candidate of their choice or President.



In 2012, Nitish Kumar was a part of the BJP-led national alliance but supported the Congress-led government's candidate Pranab Mukherjee. The BJP's oldest ally the Shiv Sena has supported the opposite side for the last two presidential elections, though this time Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has pledged support for Mr Kovind.



