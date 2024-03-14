Ram Nath Kovind-Led Panel Submits Report On 1 Nation, 1 Poll To President

One Nation, One Poll refers to holding simultaneous polls across the country

The high-level committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind today submitted its report on 'one nation, one election'.

The report was submitted to President Droupadi Murmu this morning.

The concept refers to holding simultaneous polls across the country. The proposal is to conduct elections for Lok Sabha and all state assemblies at the same time.

In India, the general elections to elect the members of Parliament and state assembly polls are held separately when the tenure of the incumbent government comes to an end or it gets dissolved for some reason.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been advocating the One Nation, One Election idea for a long time now.