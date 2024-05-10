8-Year-Old Delhi Girl Kidnapped, Harassed For 24 Hours: Cops

A man in Delhi has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping and sexually harassing an eight-year-old girl. Police said that after kidnapping the girl, the man subjected her to hours of brutality. The ordeal left her body scarred with injuries inflicted by the harasser's teeth in multiple places.

The child was abducted from the Kotla Mubarakpur area on May 6 and rescued nearly 24 hours later by the cops.

The child was rushed to the hospital following the incident, where she is currently undergoing treatment. Although her physical condition is stable, she continues to battle the psychological aftermath of the traumatic experience. Hailing from Nepal, she only recognizes her mother in the family.

The accused has been identified as Arjun, alias Mohammed Umar, and is believed to have committed similar heinous acts in the past. On the afternoon of May 6, he allegedly lured the girl to his residence in the dimly lit alleys of Andheria Mod. Prompt action by the authorities led to the rescue of the girl and the subsequent arrest of the accused.

According to police sources, the accused exhibits signs of a psychopathic nature and leads a solitary life. CCTV footage has emerged as crucial evidence in the case, providing vital clues for the investigation.

"We checked CCTV footage of DTC buses to identify the accused. The details of the kidnapped girl were uploaded on ZIPNET (the networking system of police of adjoining states),” he said. The police arrested Umar from the slum area of Andheria Mod on Tuesday and the girl was rescued," Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Ankit Chauhan said.

During interrogation, Umar confessed to the crime, revealing his motive behind the abduction. "Umar revealed that he crafts small toys of glass and had come to Kotla to collect glass where he noticed the girl playing and he kidnapped her," the DCP said.