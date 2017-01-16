Supreme Court Allows Mumbai Woman To Abort 24-Week Foetus Without Skull

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed a Mumbai woman to abort 24-week-old foetus after medical reports found that the foetus had no skull. The court, while passing the order, said to save the mother's life abortion is allowed.The 23-year-old Mumbai resident, who was a little over 23 weeks pregnant, had sought permission from the Supreme Court to terminate her pregnancy on grounds of deformed foetas.The medical board of KEM Hospital in Mumbai, who has examined the woman, had told the court that continuance of pregnancy would endanger the life of the mother.The petitioner learnt about the abnormal foetus in December last year. It was found that the skull of the foetus, with gestational age corresponding to 21 weeks 2 days, was missing.The Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act allows abortions only up to 20 weeks of pregnancy. However, there is an exception if there is threat to the mother's life. Supreme Court had earlier also permitted abortion in cases where mother's life was at stake.