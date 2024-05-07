Karnataka JDS MLA HD Revanna Rushed To Hospital With 'Uneasiness'

HD Revanna is currently in the custody of the SIT for allegedly kidnapping a woman (File)

JDS leader and Karnataka MLA HD Revanna - the son of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda - was rushed to a hospital after he complained of uneasiness. He was taken to Victoria Hospital, a state-run hospital in Bengaluru, this evening.

The doctors checked him and sent him back with officials of the Special Investigation Team, or SIT, to its headquarters.

Mr Revanna is currently in the custody of the SIT for allegedly kidnapping a woman, who used to work as a help at his house earlier, on April 29. The woman was raped allegedly by his son and Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna, 33, who has been suspended by the JDS after the news of his alleged sex crimes broke.

The JDS leader was arrested after the kidnapped woman's son, 20, filed a complaint, claiming that Mr Revanna's close aide Sathish Babanna came to their home on April 29 and took his mother away on a two-wheeler, saying that the MLA wanted to see her.

The complainant said that Mr Babanna threatened the family with arrest if his mother "opened her mouth before the police".

Later, he found out from a friend and a relative that his mother is among the women whose videos were in the pen drive and that it showed her being tied up and raped allegedly by Prajwal Revanna.

As he feared for his mother's safety, the police arrested Sathish Babanna and rescued the woman from a farmhouse.

An FIR was subsequently filed based on the son's complaint.

The SIT is also probing allegations of sexual abuse against Mr Revanna's son Prajwal after a pen drive with a huge cache of explicit videos allegedly showing Prajwal Revanna sexually abusing several women surfaced and were widely shared.

"There is no evidence about the May 2 complaint. It's a big political conspiracy... A conspiracy was hatched against me," Mr Revanna told reporters after his arrest.