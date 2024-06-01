Sex Crimes Accused Prajwal Revanna's Mother Not Found At Home: Officials

Bhavani Revanna's petition for protection from arrest was rejected by court on Friday

Bhavani Revanna, the mother of suspended JD(S) MP and sex crimes accused Prajwal Revanna, is on the run from the police as they could not find her at her home today despite sending notice to be present.

Bhavani Revanna's husband HD Revanna is also an accused in sexual harassment and kidnapping cases. She is the daughter-in-law of former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular), or JD(S), leader HD Deve Gowda.

Her petition for protection from arrest was rejected by a local court on Friday. The special investigation team (SIT) looking into the sex crimes allegations has said they need to look into Bhavani Revanna's alleged role in the kidnapping case of their house help.

The SIT in a notice sent to her had told her to be at home today. "... You mentioned that you would provide clarification at Channambika Niwas in Holenarasipur in connection with KR Nagar Kidnap case... In this case, you need to be interrogated," the SIT notice said.

"Therefore, we advise you to be personally present on 01-06-24, as you agreed. We will arrive for the interrogation on June 1 with women officers from 10 am to 5 pm at your aforementioned address. You are requested to remain at the same address," it said.

When the SIT officers reached her home, she was nowhere to be found. The SIT dialled her mobile phone, but found it switched off, sources said. The SIT still has time till 5 pm to wait for her, in case she decides to return.

The SIT has said Bhavani Revanna and her family members are influential and could tamper with evidence and influence sex crime survivors and witnesses.