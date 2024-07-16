If My Son Has Done Something Wrong, Let Him Be Hanged: Prajwal Revanna's Father

"If my son has committed wrongs, let him be hanged," H D Revanna said (File)

Senior JD(S) MLA H D Revanna on Tuesday told the Karnataka Legislative Assembly that his son and former MP Prajwal Revanna, who is facing charges of sexually abusing several women, should be hanged if he has committed wrongs.

The emotional former minister also targeted the Director-General of Police, Alok Mohan, calling him "unfit" to be a top cop.

"If my son has committed wrongs, let him be hanged. I won't say no," Mr Revanna said.

He said, "I have not come here to defend things or to have a discussion. I have been a lawmaker for 25 years. I have spent 40 years in political life. Against me, some woman is brought to the Director-General's office and the DG gets the complaint filed. He is 'nalayak' to be the DG. He is unfit to be DG... This is a shameless government."

Members from the ruling Congress side took strong objection to this. Even Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was heard suggesting that Deputy Speaker Ramappa Lamani, who was in the chair, expunge the comments.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said, "He (Revanna) is making allegations against the officials. Let him give notice, and then let him be given a chance for discussion if injustice has happened to him." Revanna made his intervention after Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka drew a comparison between the manner in which Special Investigation Teams (SIT) are probing the Hassan sexual abuse case and the alleged financial irregularities in a the state-run Karnataka Maharshi Valmiki Scheduled Tribes Development Corporation Ltd.

Four separate cases have been registered against Mr Revanna's 33-year-old son Prajwal Revanna, all of which are being investigated by a SIT.

In the recent Lok Sabha polls, Prajwal failed in his bid to retain the Hassan parliamentary constituency.

The cases of sexual abuse came to light after pen drives containing explicit videos allegedly involving Prajwal Revanna were reportedly circulated in Hassan ahead of polling day April 26.

The JD(S) suspended Prajwal from the party following the cases filed against him.

Prajwal's father H D Revanna and wife Bhavani are out on bail. They have been accused of kidnapping and confining an alleged victim of their son Prajwal's sexual assaults.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)