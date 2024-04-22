Supreme Court Allows 14-Year-Old Rape Survivor To Abort 30-Week Pregnancy

The Supreme Court has allowed a 14-year-old rape survivor to terminate abort her 30-week pregnancy, overturning an order by the Bombay High Court. The court said it is an exceptional case and allowed the abortion on the basis of a hospital report.

Indian law requires the court's permission to undergo abortion beyond 24 weeks of pregnancy.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said that while undergoing abortion at this stage involves some risk, the medical board has opined that threat to life is not higher than the risk of full term delivery.

The top court held an urgent hearing last Friday and ordered the girl's medical examination at a Maharashtra hospital to ascertain if the abortion would physically and mentally affect her.

The Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act 2021 permits medical termination of pregnancy up to 20 weeks with the opinion of a registered medical practitioner, and up to 24 weeks in some cases.