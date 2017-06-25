Shooting For Kamal Haasan's Bigg Boss Tamil Begins. Details Here

Actor Kamal Haasan is all set to host the Tamil version of reality show Bigg Boss. The show will be official launched today and will be aired on Vijay TV. Meanwhile, the 14 participants have reportedly begun shooting for the show. "We had a one-day trial session with reporters and other media people. Now, the house is ready for the actual shoot. Yesterday, the celebrities who will be taking part in the show, have occupied the space. The participants were thoroughly checked and let inside," a source as told TOI. The names of the participants haven't been revealed as of yet. The show will air at 9pm on weekdays and 8.30pm on weekends.
Bigg Boss is the Indian version of international series Big Brother. The Hindi version of the show, which concluded in January, was hosted by Salman Khan. Also, the Telugu version has been taken up by Junior NTR.
Bigg Boss Tamil will be Kamal Haasan's debut television show. "When Vijay TV approached me to play host, I funnily quipped, who better than me right. All my life I have been under constant watch and I have been judged on whatever I have done, public or private. But now roles are reversed as I would stand with the audiences and watch these celebrities in the house survive this ordeal," Best Media Info quoted the 62-year-old actor as saying.
Last month, the trailer of the show was released by Kamal Haasan on social media 'with love.'
Kamal Haasan will be next seen in Vishwaroopam 2.