How Cops Arrested 4 ISIS Terrorists Who Were Planning Attack In India

The ISIS terrorists are believed to be Sri Lankan nationals

Four ISIS terrorists were arrested in Ahmedabad yesterday, days after the city airport received a bomb threat. The terrorists - believed to be Sri Lankan nationals - were arrested by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad after a tip-off.

Giving details of the operation to arrest the four ISIS terrorists, police said multiple teams were formed after the officials received the information that the suspects were planning to travel to Ahmedabad to carry out terror attacks in India.

Vikash Sahay, Director General of Police, Gujarat, said they these four terrorists had boarded an IndiGo flight to Ahmedabad from Chennai yesterday. "The arrests were made after checking the list of passengers coming from South and getting their identities confirmed by officials in Colombo," he said.

Police said the four men "had been in touch with a man named Abu in Pakistan through social media".

"Abu encouraged them to carry out a terror attack in India. They were so radicalised that they also agreed to suicide bombing. Pakistani resident Abu also gave them 4 lakh rupees in Sri Lankan currency," Mr Sahay said.

They were also communicating with the ISIS leaders through Proton Mail, an end-to-end encrypted email service, officials said.

Officials said the suspects - Mohammad Nusrat (33), Mohammad Farish (35), Mohammad Nafran (27) and Mohammad Rashdeen (43) - wanted to "teach a lesson" to Jews, Christians and the members of the BJP and RSS.

"Evidence showing their commitment to join ISIS and follow the path shown by former ISIS Chief Abu Bakr Baghdadi," they said.

The Ahmedabad airport on May 12 received a bomb threat email which turned out to be a hoax after security personnel searched the airport complex, but nothing suspicious was found.