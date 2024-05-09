'Never Thought I'd Ever Envy A Desk Job,' Kamal Haasan Wrote. The Internet Reacts

Kamal Haasan shared this image. (courtesy: ikamalhaasan)

Kamal Haasan's pun game is as strong as his acting skills. On his Instagram profile, the film veteran shared a picture of himself alongside a desk and he appreciated the fine craftsmanship of the piece. He captioned the post. "Never thought I'd ever envy a "desk " job. Salute the artisan." The comments section of the post was replete with remarks like "Appreciation is all we need and when it comes from the legend itself, it's a wow" and "true artist respecting art in everything." Another comment on the post read, "It is as if the artist has dedicated his soul to his art." Another user wrote, "And if you had settled for a desk job, TC would have been a lost child." Another Instagram user simply wrote, "wow." Another user added, "GOAT." Inputs from another user," Excellent pun, sir." Another comment read, "He appreciates all the crafts."

Check out Kamal Haasan's post here:

Kamal Haasan recently shared the poster of his next film Indian 2 and he wrote, "Gear up for the comeback of Senapathy! Indian 2 is all set to storm in cinemas this June. Mark your calendar for the epic saga."

The veteran actor's impressive line-up of films also features Thug Life. Check out his poster from the film here:

Kamal Haasan will next be seen in Kalki 2898 - AD. The film is being directed by Nag Ashwin, who is best-known for directing the National Award winning 2018 biographical drama Mahanati. Besides Kamal Haasan, the film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. It marks Deepika Padukone and Prabhas' first collaborative project, while the actress and Amitabh Bachchan have previously co-starred in the 2015 film Piku.

The film is being backed by Aswini Dutt, producer and founder of Vyjayanthi Movies. Kalki 2898 - AD will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.