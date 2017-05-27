Shah Rukh Khan's Son AbRam Turns 4. On His Birthday, 10 Times He Stole Our Hearts

AbRam is the youngest son of Shah Rukh and his designer wife Gauri. Born in 2013, his elder siblings are Aryan, 19 - the eldest of the three and Suhana, 17

Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam photographed in Mumbai

  1. Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam celebrates his fourth birthday today
  2. AbRam is the youngest son of Shah Rukh and his designer wife Gauri
  3. AbRam's elder siblings are Aryan and Suhana
Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam celebrates his fourth birthday today. He steps into a new year of being adorable - he's already an expert, we must say. AbRam is the youngest son of Shah Rukh and his designer wife Gauri. Born in 2013, his elder siblings are Aryan, 19 - the eldest of the three and Suhana, 17. Shah Rukh often shares pictures with Aryan and Suhana on Instagram but his little one is clearly his partner in crime. From late night walks on the beach to a quick drive on the busy Mumbai streets, AbRam has accompanied Shah Rukh to all. He is already a social media star, all thanks to rule-breaker Shah Rukh. The King Khan is apparently prohibited to share photos of his family members of social media - a dictate he finds difficult to abide by. On his birthday, here are 10 times AbRam absolutely stole our hearts with his cuteness overloaded antics.

Twitter recently fell in love with AbRam all over again after he was spotted sporting the same tattoo as his father at the first Kolkata Knight Riders match of the Indian Premier League.
 

AbRam also attends parties, did you know? At the inauguration party of Karan Johar's revamped rooftop, AbRam adorably eclipsed mom Gauri. She had helped Karan decorate the roof of his sea-facing residence.
 

Here's AbRam rewarding the 'good mummy' with a kiss.
 

AbRam also featured in an adorable picture shared by Shah Rukh on International Women's Day:
 

AbRam stole all the attention from his superstar father during a drive in his convertible.
 


When AbRam and Shah Rukh step out for a taste of the sea. They also made a sand castle. Awwww.
 

Will the real Spider-Man please stand-up?
 


AbRam and Shah Rukh, spotted at the Dardar Sahib Gurudwara in Amritsar.
 

Earlier this year, AbRam barged into an interview to inform Shah Rukh of an injury. Nobody complained. We secretly hoped this happens a lot more.
 

Meanwhile, this is how AbRam made his debut (of sorts) on Shah Rukh's Instagram:
 


Happy Birthday AbRam!

