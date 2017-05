Shah Rukh Khan's Son AbRam Turns 4. On His Birthday, 10 Times He Stole Our Hearts

Highlights Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam celebrates his fourth birthday today AbRam is the youngest son of Shah Rukh and his designer wife Gauri AbRam's elder siblings are Aryan and Suhana

The adorable Abram is turning out to quite the poser!!!! Stealing the thunder from his talented and beautiful mother... pic.twitter.com/Nt6bvB7QPE — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 17, 2017

That moment when you get appreciated for being a good Mummy! pic.twitter.com/BUKwNiGtUS — Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) April 3, 2017

Hold her hand so that she can lead you. Happy Women's Day pic.twitter.com/U2wogCQiQ1 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 8, 2017

A post shared by SRK Universe Canada (@srkuniverseca) on Feb 20, 2017 at 10:18am PST

a late night walk along the juhu beach...hand in hand...& the sand castle we made will last a life time..we r sure. pic.twitter.com/x8jqCQ0wGY — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 13, 2017

Spidey boom at home. They r coming out of everywhere! On the bright side, at least pizza delivery issue is resolved. A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on Mar 29, 2017 at 11:32am PDT

At the Sri Darbar Sahib. Peace and love and all feelings beautiful. Thank u Amritsar. pic.twitter.com/gB53l1HJvK — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 31, 2017

We got to witness some very adorable moments between the doting dad SRK & little AbRam Khan during FB live chat with @TheViralFever! pic.twitter.com/BxB3LRQ3FR — SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) January 29, 2017

I am forbidden by family to post their pics on the net but sometimes all u need is some balls to tread the forbidden... A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) on May 25, 2016 at 11:06am PDT

Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam celebrates his fourth birthday today. He steps into a new year of being adorable - he's already an expert , we must say. AbRam is the youngest son of Shah Rukh and his designer wife Gauri. Born in 2013, his elder siblings are Aryan, 19 - the eldest of the three and Suhana, 17. Shah Rukh often shares pictures with Aryan and Suhana on Instagram but his little one is clearly his partner in crime. From late night walks on the beach to a quick drive on the busy Mumbai streets , AbRam has accompanied Shah Rukh to all. He is already a social media star, all thanks to rule-breaker Shah Rukh. The King Khan is apparently prohibited to share photos of his family members of social media - a dictate he finds difficult to abide by. On his birthday, here are 10 times AbRam absolutely stole our hearts with his cuteness overloaded antics.Twitter recently fell in love with AbRam all over again after he was spotted sporting the same tattoo as his father at the first Kolkata Knight Riders match of the Indian Premier League.AbRam also attends parties, did you know? At the inauguration party of Karan Johar's revamped rooftop, AbRam adorably eclipsed mom Gauri. She had helped Karan decorate the roof of his sea-facing residence.Here's AbRam rewarding the 'good mummy' with a kiss AbRam also featured in an adorable picture shared by Shah Rukh on International Women's Day:AbRam stole all the attention from his superstar father during a drive in his convertible.When AbRam and Shah Rukh step out for a taste of the sea. They also made a sand castle. Awwww.Will the real Spider-Man please stand-up?AbRam and Shah Rukh, spotted at the Dardar Sahib Gurudwara in Amritsar.Earlier this year, AbRam barged into an interview to inform Shah Rukh of an injury. Nobody complained. We secretly hoped this happens a lot more.Meanwhile, this is how AbRam made his debut (of sorts) on Shah Rukh's Instagram:Happy Birthday AbRam!