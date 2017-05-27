Shah Rukh Khan's Son AbRam Turns 4. On His Birthday, 10 Times He Stole Our Hearts

Highlights
- Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam celebrates his fourth birthday today
- AbRam is the youngest son of Shah Rukh and his designer wife Gauri
- AbRam's elder siblings are Aryan and Suhana
Twitter recently fell in love with AbRam all over again after he was spotted sporting the same tattoo as his father at the first Kolkata Knight Riders match of the Indian Premier League.
Punjab se Gujarat...only Pyaar...AmiKKR. Awesome @GautamGambhir@lynny50 my KKR boys & @VenkyMysore Thx Rajkot. pic.twitter.com/AlBAiytIEd— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 7, 2017
AbRam also attends parties, did you know? At the inauguration party of Karan Johar's revamped rooftop, AbRam adorably eclipsed mom Gauri. She had helped Karan decorate the roof of his sea-facing residence.
The adorable Abram is turning out to quite the poser!!!! Stealing the thunder from his talented and beautiful mother... pic.twitter.com/Nt6bvB7QPE— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 17, 2017
Here's AbRam rewarding the 'good mummy' with a kiss.
That moment when you get appreciated for being a good Mummy! pic.twitter.com/BUKwNiGtUS— Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) April 3, 2017
AbRam also featured in an adorable picture shared by Shah Rukh on International Women's Day:
Hold her hand so that she can lead you. Happy Women's Day pic.twitter.com/U2wogCQiQ1— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) March 8, 2017
AbRam stole all the attention from his superstar father during a drive in his convertible.
When AbRam and Shah Rukh step out for a taste of the sea. They also made a sand castle. Awwww.
a late night walk along the juhu beach...hand in hand...& the sand castle we made will last a life time..we r sure. pic.twitter.com/x8jqCQ0wGY— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 13, 2017
Will the real Spider-Man please stand-up?
AbRam and Shah Rukh, spotted at the Dardar Sahib Gurudwara in Amritsar.
At the Sri Darbar Sahib. Peace and love and all feelings beautiful. Thank u Amritsar. pic.twitter.com/gB53l1HJvK— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 31, 2017
Earlier this year, AbRam barged into an interview to inform Shah Rukh of an injury. Nobody complained. We secretly hoped this happens a lot more.
We got to witness some very adorable moments between the doting dad SRK & little AbRam Khan during FB live chat with @TheViralFever! pic.twitter.com/BxB3LRQ3FR— SRK Universe (@SRKUniverse) January 29, 2017
Meanwhile, this is how AbRam made his debut (of sorts) on Shah Rukh's Instagram:
Happy Birthday AbRam!